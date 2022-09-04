Transportation, land exchange with Conservancy on City Council agenda

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be addressing transportation and broadband topics during its upcoming council meeting on Tuesday.

The council will hear a presentation on the Broadband Feasibility Study. In May 2022, the city hired NEO Connect to conduct a feasibility study. They had 503 survey responses, which surpassed the goal of 370.

The results indicated that 89% of respondents use Charter, while 8% use AT&T. Forty-three percent said the internet was too slow some of the time and 32% said it was too slow most or all of the time.

More than half of the residential respondents said at least one person in the household works from home and 27% said they would work from home but the internet was not fast enough.

There was a pretty even split between respondents believing COVID relief funding being used to build a network connecting key community facilities, the city entering into a public-private partnership with one or more providers, the city leaving it up to companies to build out the infrastructure or the city becoming the service provider.

The council is asked to provide feedback on the results and next steps.

The council will also be receiving a presentation and providing feedback on the Lake Tahoe Transportation Action Plan. The action plan represents a funding commitment for priority transportation projects which were identified in the Tahoe Regional Planning Agencies 2020 Lake Tahoe Regional Transportation Plan.

“The projects identified in the Transportation Action Plan directly address the region’s equity, environmental, economic, and climate goals. The action plan prioritizes the most important transportation projects and proposes a shared funding framework to fund these projects,” the staff report stated.

Some of the South Lake specific projects include several complete street projects including Johnson Blvd, Park Ave. and Lakeshore Blvd, and Stateline. The action plan also includes the Y-mobility hub and the Pioneer Trail Pedestrian project.

Along the lines of transportation, the council will be deciding on approval of a pilot traffic calming project for Lakeview and Highland Wood Neighborhoods. Residents in those neighborhoods have experienced speeding and nuisances from cut-through traffic.

Several solutions have been presented to the community, including mini-traffic circles, installation of gateways, permanent speed feedback signs and prohibition of after-hour parking at Regan Beach. Council will decide on proposed solutions.

Council will also be asked to create a Johnson Blvd. Utility Underground District which would allow the city to underground the utilities, completing the first step in development of a complete streets project.

Finally, the council will be discussing a land exchange with the California Tahoe Conservancy. The city would give the CTC properties along Trout Creek and Cold Creek where the two agencies have historically partnered on restoration projects along with two parcels that hold the auto recycling yard for site restoration.

In exchange, the city would receive three lakefront properties in the El Dorado Beach/ Lakeview Commons area, several scattered properties for stormwater infrastructure and possibly a parcel adjacent to the Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery and a parcel adjacent to the Lake Tahoe Airport.

The CTC will also be discussing the exchange during their September 15 meeting.

The council meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tues. Sept. 6 and can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87665073301 .