Transportation projects around Lake Tahoe awarded $11 million

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has awarded funding to seven critical transportation projects across the Tahoe Region that will reduce congestion, expand regional trails, provide free transit, support sustainable recreation and tourism, assist with Caldor Fire recovery work, improve lake clarity, and create climate resiliency, the agency announced Monday.

As Lake Tahoe’s federally designated Metropolitan Planning Organization, TRPA is responsible for managing federal and state transportation grant funds through the Linking Tahoe Regional Grant Program. The competitive grants help fund and implement Lake Tahoe projects that create additional transportation options, improve safety, and provide social and environmental benefits.

TRPA received 15 applications and awarded $11 million over a three-year period.

The 2021 Regional Grant Program is recommending funding for seven projects — two complete streets projects, two active transportation projects, one corridor plan, vehicle purchase, and commitment to free to the user transit. The projects include:

Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project Phase II – $2,484,000





Extend sidewalks, bike lanes, and transit stops on Pioneer Trail from Larch Avenue to Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. The project will reduce vehicle trips and help residents safely connect to work and school.

SR 28 Central Corridor Improvements — Sand Harbor Nevada State Park to Incline Village — Parking and Safety Improvements – $3,725,000

Help construct new parking and trail extensions to better manage congestion, parking, and recreation access along Tahoe’s East Shore. The project will help to better manage visitation at Sand Harbor State Park and improve lake clarity and safety along state Route 28.

South Tahoe Greenway – Upper Truckee Bridge at Johnson Meadow – $500,000

Planning phase for a bridge replacement connecting Sierra Tract to the “Y” on the recently-purchased Johnson Meadow. The project will connect the neighborhood to shops and services via an additional 1.2 miles of Class 1, shared-use path and will replace a washed-out bridge with a new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Upper Truckee River.

North Tahoe Regional Bike Trail – $300,000

Construction planning for the North Shore Tahoe Trail connecting Dollar Point to Tahoe Vista, providing safe bicycle and pedestrian access between North Shore communities.

SR 89 Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project – $3,000,000

For implementation of the final phase of the State Route 89 Fanny Bridge replacement and roundabouts in Tahoe City. The final phase will improve access to Tahoe City, replace aging infrastructure, and improve safety.

El Dorado County Vacuum/Rodder Truck – $169,000

For El Dorado County’s replacement of a specialized truck that is the primary equipment used to clean and maintain water quality systems and infrastructure needed to capture and filter stormwater and hazardous runoff. The truck will be utilized in post-Caldor Fire recovery.

South Shore Free Transit – $1,000,000

This will extend fare-free transit for Tahoe Transportation District buses operating in El Dorado County and the city of South Lake Tahoe that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Free-to-the-user transit provides equitable access to transportation, increases use of transit, and reduces vehicle congestion and emissions.

Projects funded through the Linking Tahoe Regional Grant Program advance implementation of the 2020 Lake Tahoe Regional Transportation Plan. Selected projects will be completed or conducted over the next three years.

Source: TRPA