Travel North Tahoe Nevada & Alibi Ale Works’ ‘Tunes on Tap’ concert series returns
Free ten-week music series showcases local talent to visitors and the community
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Travel North Tahoe Nevada (TNTNV) is partnering with Alibi Ale Works for the second year in a row for their 2025 “Tunes on Tap” Sunset Concert Series in Incline Village, a free concert series for all Alibi Ale Works patrons..
Launching on July 10 and running through September 18, the “Tunes on Tap” series will take place on Thursday evenings at the Alibi Amphitheater at the Incline Public House, giving all Alibi Ale Works patrons a pre-weekend celebration filled with live music, craft brews, and the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe.
“There’s nothing like hearing Tahoe artists with the lake in the background and a local Tahoe beverage in hand,” said Andy Chapman, president & CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada (TNTNV). “We’re proud to partner with Alibi Ale Works again to offer both visitors and locals a memorable way to enjoy our mountain culture.”
Featuring an eclectic lineup of talented musicians, attendees can expect a diverse range of musical styles to suit every taste, all taking place in Alibi’s beautiful outdoor Alibi Amphitheater. The complete lineup for the Tunes on Tap Sunset Concert Series is as follows:
- July 10: Peter Joseph Burtt
- July 17: Sneaky Creatures
- July 24: Broken Compass Bluegrass
- July 31: Metal Echo with aerial dance performers
- August 7: The Wreckords
- August 21: Bicicletas Por La Paz
- August 28: Everyday Outlaw
- September 4: JeNes N The Juice
- September 11: Tahoe Tribe with Pink Floyd’s sax player & Beastie Boys percussionist
- September 18: Dirty Cello
All performances will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works, located at 931 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village, NV. TNTNV and Alibi Ale Works recommend patrons bring their own blanket or chair, as well as a warm layer. Minors are allowed to attend, but dogs are not allowed. Concertgoers cannot bring any outside food or beverages except for water.
“We created the Tunes on Tap series to showcase the rich music scene we have here in Tahoe and to give folks a fun, relaxed space to connect over great beer and live performances,” said Kevin Drake, CEO of Alibi Ale Works. “After such a strong response last year, we’re thrilled to bring it back even bigger in 2025.”
Whether you’re a music lover, a craft beer connoisseur, or just in search of a lively night under the stars, the “Tunes on Tap” Sunset Concert Series offers something for everyone to enjoy.
For more information on the concert series, visit alibialeworks.com/tunes-on-tap/. To stay updated on the latest news and events, visit travelnorthtahoenevada.com.
