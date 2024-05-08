Travel North Tahoe Nevada partners with Alibi Ale Works for Summer Concert Series

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Travel North Tahoe Nevada (TNTNV) is proud to announce its partnership with Alibi Ale Works for the much-anticipated “Tunes on Tap” Sunset Concert Series.

Launching on June 20 and running through August 15, the “Tunes on Tap” series will take place on Thursday evenings at Alibi’s Incline Public House , offering locals and visitors alike a mid-week escape filled with live music, craft brews, and the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Alibi Ale Works to bring this exciting music series to our community,” said Andy Chapman, president and CEO of TNTNV. “The ‘Tunes on Tap’ series not only adds another layer of entertainment for our visitors but also strengthens the relationship between TNTNV and local businesses, showcasing the culture and spirit of North Lake Tahoe.”

“The ‘Tunes on Tap’ concert series is something we’re very proud to bring to life in partnership with Travel North Tahoe Nevada,” said Kevin Drake, CEO of Alibi Ale Works. “Live music, cold beers and summer nights – what’s not to love about that! We’re excited to bring these great bands to our community this summer.”

Featuring an eclectic lineup of talented musicians, attendees can expect a diverse range of musical styles to suit every taste, all taking place in Alibi’s beautiful outdoor Alibi Amphitheater. The complete lineup for the Tunes on Tap Sunset Concert Series is as follows:

June 20th: Coburn Station

June 27th: Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide

July 11th: Tha Exchange

July 18th: The Sundown Drifters

July 25th: Boca do Rio

August 1st: Bad Decisions

August 8th: Sierra Sirens

August 15th: Smokey The Groove

All performances will take place from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Alibi Ale Works, located at 931 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village, NV.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, craft beer aficionado, or simply looking for a fun-filled evening under the stars, the “Tunes on Tap” Sunset Concert Series promises something for everyone.

For more information on the concert series, visit http://www.alibialeworks.com . To stay updated on the latest news and events, visit http://www.travelnorthtahoenevada.com .