Travelers face 30-minute delays on Incline Village highways

Work crews wrapped up paving on State Route 431/Mount Rose Highway between the summit and meadows area.

Provided/NDOT

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Roadwork continues in multiple locations in Incline Village leading to delays for travelers of up to 30 minutes, officials announced Friday.

Work crews last week wrapped paving operations on State Route 431/Mount Rose Highway between the summit and meadows area. The remaining portion of the roadway, from the meadows down to the State Route 28 roundabout, will be repaved starting in August.

Work now shifts to removing and replacing 16,000 linear feet of barrier rail along SR-431. Existing barrier rail on both sides of the roadway is being removed and replaced to protect roadway slopes from erosion, provide enhanced safety for drivers and reduce maintenance costs.

The repaving effort on Mount Rose Highway/

Provided/NDOT

Working hours for this are from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3 a.m. until noon on Fridays. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers.

NDOT said working in the early mornings are crucial to maintain the internal temperature of fresh concrete.

“In high temperatures, the moisture in concrete can alter and the loss of too much water can cause concrete to shrink resulting in cracking,” said NDOT in a news release. “Early morning cool temperatures will help maintain concrete temperatures for a quality product.”

In the Mount Rose work zone, traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers for the rest of the season. Once the guardrail project is complete, anticipated at teh beginning of August, crews will start paving operations west down to the roundabout.

Traffic will be reduced to a single-lane and controlled by an automated temporary traffic signal in the Marlette Creek work zone, located on SR-28 south of Sand Harbor State Park. Drivers will be required to stop at a red light to let opposing traffic drive safely through the work zone.

Working hours are 8 p.m. through noon Sunday through Friday, including nighttime.

The roadwork is part of a multi-year project to improve roads in and around Incline Village.

Text the word “Incline” to 775-242-9168 to sign up for project related construction updates.

“We are encouraging Lake Tahoe visitors to find a ride versus drive to help reduce the amount of traffic within the basin,” said the release. “Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline / TART Connect, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe.”

For more information, visit https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .

Provided