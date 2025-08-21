Traveling circus returns to Kirkwood with tale from Nordic legends

KIRKWOOD, Calif. – Over Labor Day weekend, Kirkwood Mountain Resort will transform into a scene from Nordic folklore as the Flynn Creek Circus returns with this year’s performance, The Bridge, Aug. 29 – Sept. 1.

The Flynn Creek Circus ticket wagon. Provided / Philip Pavliger

The original tale, written by circus owners, Blaze Birge, and David Jones, as well as the Flynn Creek Circus cast, layers comedy and thrilling acrobatics such as trampoline, juggling, and aerial acts, on a fairytale journey involving the world of man and the realm of the wolf.

With a goat and his stubborn shadow as a guide, played by Birge and Jones, the audience will embark on an adventure between the two worlds.

Nick Harden, hat juggling with the Flynn Creek Circus. Provided / Philip Pavliger

Performer and marketing manager, Cory Black, says the costumes this year make the show’s imagery particularly noteworthy with special detail in the goat’s horns, ears and eyes.

While the general show is child friendly, select adult only (21+) showings offer adult humor and appeal. “A bit more of a punk rock party version of the show,” Black describes, who shared his story of running away with the circus after a career in software engineering.

What was once a challenge from his father to juggle a soccer ball 100 times for $100 at the age of 14, evolved into a passion incorporating tricks and grew into a career in soccer freestyle.

Cory Black displays his soccer freestyle performance. Provided / Philip Pavliger

He joined the Flynn Creek Circus last year, which was founded in 2002, and combines acrobatics, storytelling and detailed costumes for captivating performances.

The company has now been touring for about 10 years. Based out of Mendocino County, Flynn Creek’s goal is to provide live circus to communities that may not typically have that type of performance.

Over the course of about six months, starting in June, the group hits the road, traveling the west coast, from Capitola, Calif., to Cathlamet, Wash., and many places in-between.

The work isn’t over when each show ends. The performers also construct the red and white big top tent at each location, swinging sledge hammers to pound four-foot stakes into the ground. Performers also handle promoting the event and ticket sales for the touring circus. The owners often refer to the circus as a team sport.

The Flynn Creek Circus’ big top tent. Provided / Cory Black

“Living together on a small lot, building tents together for six months, gets you pretty close,” Black says. “We become a very close-knit inspirational group, always trying new tricks, learning off each other.”

Closeness and trust are essential between the team with hand-to-hand stunts and 20-foot launches into the air.

Shem Biggie launches from the russian swing. Provided / Philip Pavliger

Just as the team plays an essential role for each other, the crowd too plays a role for the performers.

“We give out as much energy as we can,” Black says, “but when we get energy from the crowd, we can give that much more back and have fun.”

When the six months are over, owners go back to the drawing board, with their dog Daisy, creating a new story and show for the next year.

The Flynn Creek Circus is offering 1-2 showings each day over the four days at Kirkwood. For all showtimes and tickets, visit flynncreekcircus.com/2025-tickets .