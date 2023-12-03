Treating GERD for better quality of life

Living with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can be challenging, but with a well-designed treatment plan, you can effectively manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

GERD is a chronic condition characterized by the flow of stomach acid back into the esophagus — the tube that connects your throat and stomach. GERD can manifest as frequent heartburn, regurgitation, chest discomfort, or waking up with a sore throat or cough.

Some foods and beverages, such as caffeine, citrus fruits, fatty and fried foods, chocolate, and alcohol are known triggers for GERD. Avoiding these foods can make socializing and dining out a daunting experience, especially around the holidays, and can become a source of anxiety.

A practical approach to addressing GERD may include a variety of approaches, including lifestyle modifications, medications, and if necessary, surgical interventions, as well as diagnostic tests.

Lifestyle modifications

Making changes to your everyday routine can have a significant impact on reducing GERD symptoms:

Avoid potentially triggering foods and beverages, such as fried or greasy foods, tomato sauces, and vinegars.

Opt for smaller, more frequent meals as opposed to large infrequent servings.

Wear loose-fitting clothing around your abdomen, since tight clothes can squeeze your abdomen and push acid into your esophagus.

Stay upright three hours after meals, and avoid eating within three hours of bedtime.

Medication

Some medication can be used to reduce acid production and alleviate symptoms. Commonly-prescribed medications for GERD include:

Over-the-counter antacids

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and H2-receptor blockers

Diagnostic Testing

Two diagnostic tests commonly used to evaluate GERD are esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) and Bravo pH monitoring:

During an EGD, a surgeon inserts a flexible tube with a tiny camera into the esophagus, stomach, and digestive system. This diagnostic procedure helps identify any abnormalities, such as inflammation or damage caused by acid reflux.

The Bravo pH monitoring system, a small wireless probe, is a groundbreaking diagnostic tool that can be implanted during an EGD to further investigate the upper digestive tract. The Bravo system measures the frequency and duration of acid reflux episodes over a 48-hour period, providing crucial information for treatment and management of GERD. The capsule holding the system dissolves and is evacuated by your digestion system, with no need to have it removed.

Surgical interventions

In cases where lifestyle modifications and medications fail to provide adequate relief, surgical options, including various endoscopic procedures and minimally invasive anti-reflux surgical procedures, may be considered.

Speak with your healthcare provider for treatment options to take control of GERD and enjoy a better quality of life.

Dr. W. Reid Shepard is a board-certified general surgeon, specializing in anti-reflux and minimally invasive surgery. Barton General surgery performs GERD diagnostic testing, including EGD and state-of -the-art Bravo pH monitoring technology. For more information on treatment of gastrointestinal issues, visit BartonHealth.org.