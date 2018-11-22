Christmas tree lighting at Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe

Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, also known as the first day it is acceptable to outwardly express excitement about the Christmas season without seeming … obnoxious.

And we have the perfect way for you to say "hello" to the Christmas season: the lighting of a really big tree. Seriously, this is a big tree.

For the first time, Heavenly Village will kick-off its annual Heavenly Holidays with a tree lighting. And this is not your average tree.

At 45 feet tall, this thing is a behemoth, and a beautifully decorated one at that.

And it looks like Mother Nature is going to add to the holiday atmosphere — the National Weather Service is predicting the second of two storms to move its way through the region late Thursday and early Friday.

Just imagine the scene: a large, lit Christmas tree standing in a snow-covered Heavenly Village … it is the type of scene you put on a holiday card and send to your family to apologize for yet another Christmas you won't be coming home for.

The lighting ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, in the village.

Caroling and fun for all will follow the lighting.

Afterward, hit the ice rink in the center of the village, visit any of the numerous shops to finish out your holiday shopping and grab a drink and a bite to eat (if you can fathom eating after Thanksgiving).

The lights will come on each day following Friday at 7 p.m.

The Heavenly Holidays festivities kick back up in mid-December. Stay tuned for more details.