Tree removal at Nevada Beach part of NV Energy fuels reduction project

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Motorists passing by Nevada Beach on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore will notice trees are being removed.

The tree removal is part of the NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project which consists of vegetation treatments and fuels reduction on 5,300 acres, the Forest Service said.

Crews are removing trees by hand in and around power lines to allow for power pole replacement and to remove hazard trees that could strike power lines.

Work is expected to continue as long as conditions and weather allow. This tree thinning treatment will help create safe clearance between vegetation and powerline infrastructure, improve wildlife habitat, reduce fuel loading (excess vegetation that can feed unwanted wildfires), promote tree growth, and improve forest health.

Read more about this project at tinyurl.com/adek4j8k .