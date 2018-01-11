Tree removal grants for seniors still available in El Dorado County

Funding is still available for eligible seniors living in high hazard areas specific to tree mortality, including South Lake Tahoe and elsewhere in El Dorado County.

According to the county, low-income senior citizen property owners may benefit from the county's hazardous tree removal program, depending on their situation.

"The tree mortality issues in our county remain very serious. Recent reports estimate a growing number of effected trees in El Dorado County. We're just happy to have this program available to assist private homeowners, especially our seniors with limited income who have no other means to remove dead or dying trees from threatening damage to their homes," Supervisor Michael Ranalli, who represents the board on the governor's tree mortality task force, said in a press release.

All applicants must be 60 years of age or older, own the property on which they reside and have incomes at or below 60 percent of the county's area median income.

To meet the criteria under the program, dead and dying trees must be: greater than 10 inches in diameter and 20 feet in height must be within 300 feet of, and pose a structural threat to, the residence; and must also be reasonably accessible by equipment or machinery.

"The county estimates the funding received from Cal Fire could remove up to 42 trees, hopefully more. For now, we'll be limited to removing two trees per property" Creighton Avila, deputy chief administrative officer, said in the press release. "Preliminary inspections have begun, but there is still time to submit an application to participate in the program."

Qualified homeowners must complete an application packet available from the county, which asks for documentation concerning employment and income sources to establish eligibility for program participation. Completed applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact the Community Development Services, Housing Community and Economic Development Program at 530-621-5159.