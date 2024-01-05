Trial date set for Measure T after remand from higher court

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The measure banning short term vacation home rentals in residential zones is scheduled for trial again at the El Dorado Superior Court on Sept. 17. The trial court will review an issue on Measure T that the higher appeals court sent back in October.

The trial date was set at a court conference at the end of December.

As the Tribune reported, the appeals court affirmed the majority of Measure T, but remanded the portion allowing an exception for permanent residents back to trial court.

The suit began roughly five years ago when a group of vacation home rental owners and managers unified to take the city to court. The group contended Measure T was unconstitutional as well as other claims. The trial and appeals courts have largely shot down most of those claims.

Both the homeowner group and the city will also make their case on whether the resident exception of Measure T can legally be severed from the rest of the measure. If found severable, the upheld portions of the measure could remain intact if the trial court rules against the resident exception portion.

The parties have a few court appearances before the trial. Next up is a case management conference in March.