Trial still on for suspect in big Tahoe meth bust

STATELINE, Nev. — A March 22 jury trial is still in the cards for a California man facing a possible life sentence after he was arrested in a Stateline drug raid.

Joseph Alan Cudia, 45, who is denying the charge, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday for a status review.

Attorney Adam Spicer said he and prosecutors have been in touch about a possible settlement discussion.

Spicer asked District Judge Tod Young to set another review on Feb. 23 to see if attorneys had made any progress.

Cudia and Diego Coralles were arrested on May 14 after a raid on a Bonnie Court home in Stateline. Investigators reported purchasing 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine in undercover operations over five months.