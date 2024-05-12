Tribune highlights Incline Elementary Principal John Stern

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Elementary School Principal John Stern started his career as a 2nd grade teacher working his way up the ranks to athletic director, dean of students, and assistant principal.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune has chosen to spotlight Stern for National School Principals recognition in May. In turn, Stern has opted to highlight his teachers.

“Without the teachers in the trenches and staff members in the building, who really make such a positive difference, without those folks who are putting in the work every day, then my job is impossible,” Stern said. “… it’s really about the teachers and what they do for the kids day in and day out. It’s their job that makes the real difference.”

Stern has worked in the education field since 2010. He also has a Gifted and Talented Endorsement, Educational Leadership Endorsement/Certification in Administrative Leadership Endorsement, Master of Science in STEM Education, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

“I really wanted to give back because my teachers made a positive impact on me,” Stern said explaining why he works in education and his recollection of his 3rd grade teacher Miss Bliss. “I always remember how patient she was with me … it’s those kind of people who inspire and change the world. And I just wanted to be part of that movement.”

Stern is responsible for about 245 students, 20 teachers, and 60 staff including aides.

The school goes from pre-kindergarten through 5th grade and educates gifted to special needs students and everyone in between including second-language learners.

In 2023 under Stern’s leadership, the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology (OSIT) awarded Incline Elementary its coveted Nevada Governor’s STEM School Designation. It was one of 13 schools statewide to receive the award. To receive this designation, Incline Elementary demonstrated exemplary performance in STEM and has comprehensive, school-wide systems in place to support STEM learning. This award acknowledges that these schools implement high-quality, research-based, hands-on instruction.

This year, Incline Elementary was elevated to an established STEM school ranking.

Stern said no two days look the same on the 8.7-acre campus.

“It looks different every day, which is kind of fun,” Stern said. “I have lunch duty and recess duty.”

His job includes greeting students, making/revising individual education plans, having teacher/parent meetings, doing morning announcements, classroom observations, and lunch/ recess duty.

“What I really do is try and support the people in the building so they can be successful,” Stern said. “… they’re smart and talented and that really goes a long way. They’re amazing.”

Incline Elementary has numerous enrichment classes including technology/computers, a maker space with a STEM lab, a gym with a climbing wall, music, art, and a library.

“My biggest thing is building relationships with kids and their families … getting to know them and learn their stories,” Stern said.

In part Stern does this by learning each child’s name and welcoming them to school in the morning.

“Saying good morning to kids is always a highlight … seeing smiles on their faces,” Stern said.

Since 2011, Washoe County School District has recognized its principals for playing a crucial role in the lives and education of students.

“Our principals do an amazing job of keeping their schools running smoothly and providing our students with a high-quality education,” said WCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “Most principals know each student by name, and I am always impressed with the many ways in which they support and encourage them to achieve their goals. Our principals play a pivotal role in the lives of our students, from pre-kindergarten to high school graduation, and I commend them for the important work they do.”

Principals like Stern also bring their knowledge and previous teaching experience with them to school every day.

“Our principals are integral to the educational process because they are responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the school, which encompasses everything from school safety to hiring teachers to communicating with families about their students,” said WCSD Board President Beth Smith. “We have an incredible group of principals leading our school communities, and we are grateful for their hard work.”

