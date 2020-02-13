Tribune hosts Lake Tahoe Mid-Winter Chili Classic

The inaugural Lake Tahoe Mid-Winter Chili Classic is set for Feb. 20.

Provided

Schedule: 5:30 p.m. Doors Open & Music Begins 6 p.m. Chili Competition & Tasting Begins 8 p.m. Awards Ceremony

Attention all chili lovers, or even just chili likers, the inaugural Lake Tahoe Mid-Winter Chili Classic is set for next week.

The event, hosted by the Tribune, will take place from 5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lake Tahoe AleWorX Stateline.

Celebrate National Chili Day by tasting some of Lake Tahoe’s best signature chili.

Some of the area’s top restaurants will battle it out with the results decided by the tasters.

The winning restaurant will win a trophy, cash and the rights to say that they make “Lake Tahoe’s Best Chili.”

Competing restaurants include Cold Water Brewery and Grill, Ten Crows BBQ, Gunbarrel Tavern & Eatery, Sonney’s BBQ Shack Bar & Grill, McP’s Taphouse Grill and Turn 3.

Tickets are $30 and include one beer or glass of wine.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-events.com/e/lake-tahoe-mid-winter-chili-classic/tickets.