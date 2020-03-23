Tribune wants to connect volunteers, organizations through ‘Be a Neighbor’ program

A screen shot of our widget at the bottom of an article.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune wants to be a good neighbor and help connect people and organizations in the community.

The Tribune has teamed with social impact platform Vomo and its “Be a Neighbor” program and have added a widget at the bottom of each story you will read online at http://www.tahoedailytribune.com.

The widget allows for people and organizations to quickly connect with local partners in an attempt to fulfill needs.

People and organizations can either click on “I need volunteers” or “I can volunteer” or they can find an organization to donate money.

Vomo has more than a thousand nonprofit and religious clients in 31 countries and more than 100,000 individual users.