Tribune welcomes new reporter

Miranda “MJ” Jacobson



Miranda “MJ” Jacobson is a new reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

In May 2021 Jacobson graduated from Sierra Nevada University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in creative writing and a minor in journalism.

In 2020 she started her own spirituality zine, Just Cherries, which focuses on wellness through artistic creation.

Originally from Benicia, Calif., she moved to North Lake Tahoe in 2018 to focus on her studies and currently lives in Incline Village.

Jacobson aspires to eventually publish her own novels and start her own publishing company for alternative styled writing. Her short stories have been published in various journals, including the Oakland Arts Review and The Ink magazine.

Her passion for telling stories and supporting her local communities is what inspires her daily.

When not writing, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her dog, Sage.