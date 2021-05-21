Tribune welcomes new reporter
Miranda “MJ” Jacobson is a new reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune.
In May 2021 Jacobson graduated from Sierra Nevada University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in creative writing and a minor in journalism.
In 2020 she started her own spirituality zine, Just Cherries, which focuses on wellness through artistic creation.
Originally from Benicia, Calif., she moved to North Lake Tahoe in 2018 to focus on her studies and currently lives in Incline Village.
Jacobson aspires to eventually publish her own novels and start her own publishing company for alternative styled writing. Her short stories have been published in various journals, including the Oakland Arts Review and The Ink magazine.
Her passion for telling stories and supporting her local communities is what inspires her daily.
When not writing, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her dog, Sage.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nominations sought for Best in Basin awards
STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is calling for nominations for projects completed last year that display outstanding environmental design to be recognized in the 2020 Best in the Basin awards program, the…