Tribute band, Pink Talking Fish, to perform Friday at Crystal Bay

Pink Talking Fish performs on Friday at Crystal Bay Club Casino.

If you go ... What: Pink Talking Fish When: 9 p.m., Friday Jan. 31 Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room (14 State Highway 28) Tickets: $20 Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com

Experience the collaboration of music from three iconic bands at 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at the Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Crown Room.

The music of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish come together for a truly unique show.

The fan base for each of these bands have come together to form a passionate group of devoted followers. The distinctiveness of each of the bands complement each other for an exciting night.

Fusing elements of dramatic, deep emotion from Pink Floyd with the carefree funk from Talking Heads and the jam band style groove of Phish makes for a wild affair.

They seamlessly intertwine these bands while surprising the audience with something new at all their shows.

Pink Talking Fish comes alive from Eric Goud on bass, Richard James on keyboards, Zach Burwick on drums and Cal Kehoe on guitar.

Don’t miss this funky tribute band on their tour around the country. Pink Talking Fish will be in Crystal Bay for one night.

Tickets to the 21-and-ver show are $20 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Stick around for the after show with the bluegrass band, Dusty Green Bones from the Bay Area.

For more information visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.