Tribute to jam band Phish performs on North Shore

Whether you're an all-out Phish fan, bummed you missed the chance to purchase tickets to the band's sold-out South Shore gigs in July, or just an advocate for jam bands, Crystal Bay Casino is the place to be on Saturday, June 23.

That evening Mudrat Detector, a tribute to rock band Phish, takes the stage in the venue's Red Room at 10 p.m. — and the show is free to attend.

"Established in 2014 (as The Dudes of Life), Southern California's Premier Phish Tribute Band has been bringing the Phish experience ever since," states Mudrat Detector's Facebook biography.

The Seal Beach-based band is made up of four members: guitarist Evan Shegina, bassist Greg Dennis, drummer Mike Wind and pianist Kayleigh Mack.

The North Shore gig is open to guests at least 21 years of age.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28, and additional information about the show is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Learn more about Mudrat Detector on Facebook (@MudratDetectorBand).

Alpenglow Mountain Festival returns to Lake Tahoe

Alpenglow Mountain Festival is back, offering a range of activities to celebrate outdoor sports in the Tahoe area.

The festival kicked off on June 16 with the Broken Arrow Sky Race at Squaw Valley and will carry on until Sunday, June 24, with rock climbing, paddle boarding and swimming clinics, guided hikes, lake shore yoga, Fun Runs, and other activities.

This year the event also will feature Lake Tahoe's first ever Van Life Rally on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind Alpenglow Sports.

Locals and travelers will be showcasing their homes on wheels throughout the day and answering questions about their vehicles.

The event is free and welcomes all those interested in moving into a van or just curious about the lifestyle.

Events throughout the week welcome all outdoor enthusiasts to expand their knowledge of outdoor activities in the Sierra Nevada. Clinics offered are designed to expand your knowledge of the outdoors and to increase safety in the backcountry and on the lake.

An equipment repair workshop will be offered on Sunday as well as a clinic on wilderness aid for dogs on Saturday.

The weekend will wrap up with live music on Commons beach on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A full schedule of events and locations can be found at http://www.alpenglowsports.com/mountainfestivalcalendar.

Commons Beach brings the funk to North Shore

Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City's summer-long free music series, continues on Sunday, June 24, with a performance from local group Groove Foundry.

The self-described funk, acid jazz, soul jazz and jazz band finds inspiration in artists including The Motet, Herbie Hancock, Santana, James Brown and more — so it's likely you won't be able to resist dancing at the show.

"Groove Foundry features a trio of powerhouse horns over smokin'-hot funky five-piece rhythm section. Gritty vocals and solid solos entice our audiences!" states the ensemble's Facebook biography.

The Tahoe City-based outfit showcases the talents of saxophonist Todd Mather, trombone player Brian "Nak" Nakagawa, trumpet player Jen Campbell, guitarist Barry Slayton, bassist Isaac Freed, drummer Bill Heise, keyboardist Brian Silverman and pianist/vocalist Glenn Campbell.

Fellow funk group Drop Theory also performs at Commons Beach on Sunday.

"Drop Theory hails from North Lake Tahoe and has got the FUNK! Their infectious, high-energy music fuses the solid gold sounds of past decades with modern style. Their influences range from hip hop, jazz, rock and funk," states the Facebook biography of the Truckee natives.

Each installment in Concerts at Commons Beach begins at 4 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m. The shows are family-friendly, so bring your picnics and blankets to settle in for a fun-filled afternoon.

Visit http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com for more details on the series and performers.

Singer-songwriter performs in Crystal Bay

Alternative folk artist Darren Senn continues the trend of Tahoe-based artists taking the stage on North Shore this week. On Friday, June 29, the performer — originally from Oregon, but now a Stateline resident — brings a new catalog of music to Crystal Bay Casino alongside his band.

"Engaging his audiences with storytelling and simple, yet well-crafted songs, Darren Senn is hitting his stride," states the musician's online biography.

Senn dropped his newest album, "Detrimental Tendencies," in February earlier this year. According to the bio, it's his "most ambitious effort to date."

"It paints his picture with a broad stroke, touching on folk rock and rockabilly elements to add to his two previous, mainly solo-acoustic releases," continues the bio, which states that Senn's lyrics are always balanced by dark and light messages.

"What I love most is the ability to connect in a meaningful way with an audience using just an acoustic guitar and some thoughtful words and melodies. That's a really special place for me. I want us all to go on a little trip somewhere when I get on a stage," Senn noted.

His Crystal Bay show begins at 10 p.m. Friday evening. The gig is open to those at least 21 years of age.

More details about the performance are available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com. Learn about Senn at http://www.darrensenn.com.