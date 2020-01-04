Trio of Lake Tahoe residents sentenced for separate drug arrests

A Lake Tahoe woman who was arrested Sept. 27, received a 19-48-month suspended sentence in Douglas County District Court after being convicted of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Danielle Henson, 28, must participate in a form of drug court as part of her sentence.

“She has a severe drug addiction problem,” said attorney Matthew Ence.

■ A Lake Tahoe man who admitted he had heroin was given probation after his attorney argued it was mandatory.

Renick W. Morris, 39, was sentenced to drug court on June 26, 2017, before he allegedly absconded the following year.

He was arrested on a warrant in California.

He received a suspended 12-34-month prison sentence and was turned over to drug court, which attorney Kris Brown said was willing to take him back.

Because he is on a diversion, he was never sentenced in the 2017 case. District Judge Tom Gregory warned that should he fail drug court, he could face a doubled prison sentence.

■ A 58-year-old South Lake Tahoe man received a 12-32-month suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine.

Lawrence Lavish St., 58, was placed on probation without participating in Western Nevada Regional Drug Court after his attorney said he didn’t have a driver’s license and wouldn’t be able to attend the sessions.

■ A Genoa man said he wanted to withdraw a guilty plea and perhaps defend himself during a hearing on Monday.

Darren T. LeFever, 31, had previously admitted possession of cocaine. However, on Monday attorney Andrew Bunn said that LeFever was considering withdrawing his plea. District Judge Tom Gregory set a Jan. 27 hearing to determine if LeFever still wants to represent himself.

LeFever was taken into custody after appearing in district court for allegedly failing to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

The contract to provide defense services with the law firm Bunn expired at the beginning of the year.