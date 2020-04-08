Trio of suspects arrested in string of Tahoe burglaries

Three suspects seen on security cameras burglarizing a Kings Beach residence on Sunday have been linked to a number of similar Lake Tahoe-area crimes, authorities said.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded at about midnight Sunday to an address on Brockway Vista Avenue in Kings Beach, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. The homeowner called 911 to report remotely watching, via security cameras, as several suspects entered the residence and removed items.

Deputies discovered numerous sets of fresh shoe prints in the snow, leading to a nearby motel, the release stated. Deputies contacted two suspects who were cooperative, while a third suspect barricaded himself in the motel room. He eventually surrendered after deputies announced they would deploy a K-9, the release stated.

The three suspects were subsequently linked to numerous residential burglaries in the Tahoe area within the past few weeks, according to the release. Stolen property from at least four separate burglaries, including a loaded firearm and a stolen vehicle, have been recovered.

The suspects were identified as Jesse Kulp, 42, of Placerville; Daniel McElroen, 29, of Rancho Cordova; and Amanda Whedbee, 34, of Carson City.

Kulp was charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of criminal conspiracy, possession of stolen property, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest. He remains in custody on a $60,000 bond.

McElroen was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, as well as criminal conspiracy and possession of stolen property and a vehicle theft out of Sacramento County. He remains in custody on a $245,500 bond.

Whedbee faces charges of burglary, possessing stolen property and criminal conspiracy, and remains in custody on a $90,000 bond.

Liz Kellar is a reporter for The Union, a sister publication of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, based in Grass Valley.