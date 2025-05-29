TRPA accepting lottery submissions for new piers on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. –The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) will be accepting submissions for the pier lottery and allocation process from June 1 through 5 p.m. PDT June 30 as required every two years under the Shoreline Plan.
The 2018 Shoreline Plan clarified the potential environmental and safety impacts of new shorezone structures and allowed a limited number of new private piers and buoys at a measured rate until the cap is met.
Every two years, TRPA can permit up to 12 new piers on Lake Tahoe with a priority for multiple-parcel piers. In July, TRPA will randomly draw from eligible proposals and announce those selected to move forward in the permit process. No additional pier allocations will be available until the next allocation period in 2027.
Information and instructions on the submission process and eligibility are available at trpa.gov/programs/shoreline/pier-allocations.
