Tahoe Regional Planning Agency accepting nominations for awards

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is now accepting nominations for two sets of awards.

Nominations for the 2019 Lake Spirit awards, which honor those committed to a spirit of cooperation and protecting Lake Tahoe, will be accepted through March 29. The nomination form can be found at http://www.trpa.org/get-involved/lake-spirit-awards/.

TRPA created the Lake Spirit Awards in 2011 to recognize individuals showing exceptional commitment to the Lake Tahoe Basin. The awards expanded the following year, according to the agency, to include categories for exemplary citizen and agency representative/environmental scientist.

A winner from the North Shore and South Shore will be selected in each category. The winners will be recognized by the TRPA Governing Board at a future meeting..

TRPA also is accepting project nominations for its annual Best in Basin awards program. Nominations will be accepted through April 2.

The agency created the Best in Basin awards program as a way to recognize public and private projects that demonstrate exceptional planning, design, and compatibility with Lake Tahoe's environment and communities.

Recommended Stories For You

The program has five award categories: building and general construction projects; water quality restoration and erosion control projects; forest health and defensible space projects; public and environmental improvement program projects; and sustainability actions and projects.

Projects must have been completed in 2018 to be nominated and eligible for a Best in Basin award.

Award winners will be recognized by the TRPA Governing Board at a future meeting.

More information about the awards program, past award winners, and nomination forms are available at http://www.trpa.org/get-involved/best-in-basin/.