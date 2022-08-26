TRPA announces 30th annual Best in the Basin Awards

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board on Wednesday recognized seven projects and programs with Best in the Basin Awards for their exceptional environmental design and stewardship of Lake Tahoe, the agency said Thursday.

For 30 years, TRPA has annually recognized projects that exhibit outstanding planning and execution and lead the way in regional collaboration and environmental stewardship. The award winners this year range from forest health projects to citizen science monitoring.

“The Best in the Basin Awards recognize outstanding achievements for Lake Tahoe and our communities and set a standard of excellence in the region,” TRPA Deputy Director and External Affairs Chief Julie Regan said. “It’s impressive to see that after 30 years of awards, innovative projects that go above and beyond are forging ahead.”

The nomination period for these awards spanned two years due to delays related to the region’s COVID response.

The Best in the Basin Award recipients for 2020 and 2021 are as follows:

Best Water Quality & Restoration Projects

Tahoe Pines Restoration and Public Access Improvement Project, Meyers

By California Tahoe Conservancy, Burdick Excavation Company, and Stantec Engineering

Brautovich Park Stream Environment Zone Restoration and Park Rehabilitation Project, Upper Kingsbury Grade, Stateline

By Douglas County and Nevada Tahoe Conservation District, Design Workshop, and Impact Construction

Best Water Quality Best Management Practices

Incline Village Golf Course Maintenance Drainage and Wash Pad Improvement Project, Incline Village

By Incline Village General Improvement District Public Works, PR Design and Engineering, Inc., and Cruz Construction Co.

Best Environmental Improvement Program Projects

Dennis T. Machida Greenway Memorial Trail, South Lake Tahoe

By El Dorado County Department of Transportation, California Tahoe Conservancy, City of South Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Community College, and Herback General Engineering

Eyes on the Lake – Aquatic Invasive Species Early Detection Rapid Response, Lake Tahoe

By the League to Save Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, and Marine Taxonomic Services, Inc.

Best Defensible Space and Forest Health Project

NV Energy Resilient Corridor 4100 Line Project, North and East shores, Lake Tahoe

By NV Energy and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

Best Sustainability Action

Homewood High and Dry Marina Electric Boat Charging , Homewood

By JMA Ventures, LLC, Homewood High and Dry Marina, Nautique, Superior Boat Repairs & Service, Ingenity Electric, and the Tahoe Fund

Nominations for the next awards will open late next year and will be for projects completed in 2022 and 2023, according to TRPA. Additional information is available at trpa.gov/how-we-operate/awards.

Source: TRPA