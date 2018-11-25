Tahoe Regional Planning Agency approves Kings Beach public pier rebuild

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A project that will allow boaters to access the beach during low water years received approval from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board earlier this month.

The "Kings Beach State Recreation Area Pier Reconstruction Project" was unanimously approved by the board Nov. 14.

The project is part of California State Parks' revised general plan for the property. The plan, according to officials, aims to improve lake and beach access and recreation experiences in the Kings Beach community.

"Rebuilding the Kings Beach Pier to allow boaters to access the beach during low lake levels will enhance visitor use to Kings Beach State Recreation Area and the Kings Beach community," Steve Musillami, senior landscape architect for California State Parks, said in a press release. "Integrating planning and management of California Tahoe Conservancy property with that of California State Parks through a general plan revision for Kings Beach State Recreation Area will improve the quality of recreational experience for visitors and local residents."

The project will remove an existing pier near the center of Kings Beach State Recreation Area that does not reach water during low lake levels. In its place, a 488-foot pier will be constructed on the eastern side of the property where it will be able to function during low lake levels.

The project also designates a new swim area on the beach expanded by the pier relocation, and reconfigures the boat trailer parking area with a new pick-up/drop-off location and pedestrian access to facilities on the eastern portion of the park.

The project complies with the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan approved in October and includes work to reduce scenic impacts and restore fish habitat that is impacted by the public pier reconstruction, according to TRPA.

Revisions to the Kings Beach State Recreation Area General Plan include conceptual plans for improvements to the property and California Tahoe Conservancy parcels near the intersection of Coon Street and California Route 28 over the next two decades.

These improvements include expanded gathering areas and event and picnic spaces, pedestrian improvements, more efficient parking lots, electric vehicle charging, interpretive features, landscaping, and improved access and on-site storage for small non-motorized watercraft.