TRPA board enacts transitional shorezone permitting process

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board on Wednesday approved a temporary, transitional shorezone permitting process that will take effect in May and remain in place until January 2019 as it works to develop and adopt an updated shoreline plan this fall, according to the agency.

Potential shorezone project applicants have until Friday, May 25 to submit complete project applications to TRPA and have them processed under existing shorezone regulations in the TRPA code of ordinances. After that date, TRPA will no longer accept applications for the addition, modification, or expansion of existing shoreline structures until the new shoreline regulations take effect, the agency said in a press release.

TRPA will continue to accept applications for repairs, maintenance, and public health and safety projects. Exempt and qualified exempt activities will also continue to be processed.

Updated shorezone regulations are being developed through a collaborative shoreline planning process, according to TRPA. New shorezone regulations are anticipated to take effect by Jan. 1, 2019. The transitional shorezone permitting process will sunset automatically on that date regardless of the new regulations taking effect.

Learn more about the shoreline planning process and how to get involved at http://www.ShorelinePlan.org.