TRPA Board welcomes new Presidential Appointee

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – During its monthly meeting last Wednesday, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board welcomed Meghan Hays as the newly appointed U.S. Presidential representative to the board and adopted a resolution in appreciation of the service of outgoing Presidential appointee, A.J. “Bud” Hicks, who had served in the non-voting board seat since 2018.

Originally hailing from Auburn, Calif., Hays gained a deep appreciation for Lake Tahoe while spending time at her family’s seasonal home in Homewood, Calif. on the lake’s West Shore. Hays is a seasoned communications executive with a 20-year portfolio that includes eight years working for President Joe Biden during his time as Vice President, a presidential candidate, and now President.

Meghan Hays served as a senior communications advisor in the Biden Whitehouse and worked a total 8 years with the President. Provided / TRPA

During the public meeting , the board also unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the exceptional leadership of AJ “Bud” Hicks during his time as chair of the TRPA Forest Health and Wildfire Committee and for his advancement of forest resilience priorities and policies in the Tahoe Basin. TRPA staff and members of the public echoed the board’s appreciation of the work and support he provided.

Before his appointment to the board under the Trump administration, Hicks played a pivotal role on the California-Nevada Tahoe Basin Fire Commission improving forest health practices and wildfire management after the 2007 Angora Fire.

TRPA Board Chair and Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, departing Board Member AJ “Bud” Hicks, and TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan present Hicks with a Lake Tahoe print. Provided / TRPA

Membership of the 15-member governing board was established by the states of Nevada and California through the Bi-State Tahoe Regional Planning Compact. There are 14 voting members, seven representatives from each state, with six members being local government representatives. As an interstate agreement, the Compact also required approval from Congress and the signature of the President of the United States.