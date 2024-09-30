TRPA committee hears Homewood Mountain Resort plan 

STATELINE, Nev. – The Regional Planning Committee of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board heard an informational presentation on the Homewood Mountain Resort Master Plan amendments on Wednesday at its Stateline office. This was the first informational briefing to the Regional Planning Committee on the Homewood Master Plan.

“We can see the passion that you feel for Lake Tahoe, for Homewood, for the West Shore,” said TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan. “I wanted to assure you on behalf of TRPA and the board how seriously we’re taking this item, how much we consider the West Shore a beloved part of Lake Tahoe, and how much we care about your concerns. And we really want this to be up front, understood to be an informational item. There’s no action being taken today. I want to make sure everybody’s clear on that.”

The purpose of the meeting was to provide the committee an overview of the Master Plan amendment application, answer questions, and garner feedback from the committee members and the public on the proposed elements and next steps.

“We’re here again to hear from the public, to hear from the committee, to give feedback on some ideas we have about public access and some of the issues,” said TRPA Special Projects Manager Paul Nielsen. “But again, no action. We’re working towards a recommendation in the next couple of months. So, we’re just here really to get you familiar with the project.”

“The challenge before us is to identify enforceable specifics that will ensure the general public has long-term access to the ski hill,” Paul Nielsen, TRPA Special Projects Manager

The proposed amendment to the Homewood Mountain Resort Master Plan marks a significant development in a long-running effort to revitalize the Lake Tahoe Basin. The original plan, approved by the TRPA Governing Board in December 2011, was part of the agency’s innovative Community Enhancement Project Program (CEPP).

The CEPP, designed to achieve “net environmental gain” in the region, aimed to encourage revitalization projects in town centers and recreation areas. These projects were expected to deliver substantial environmental, social, and long-term economic benefits to the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“Community Enhancement Program was a TRPA incentive-based program that offered incentives, such as residential units, commercial floor area, and increased building heights in exchange for environmental improvements, like enhancements to transit, water quality, sand quality,” said Nielsen. “It’s kind of like the water facility project, where they brought additional environmental improvements to the table in exchange for a certain number of commodities.”

Under this program, the TRPA offered incentives to projects that committed to environmental improvements beyond standard mitigation requirements. The HMR project was one of nine mixed-use, redevelopment proposals accepted into the CEPP by the TRPA Governing Board in February 2008.

The 2011 approval included the certification of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), underscoring the project’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

“A central goal of that plan is to restore Homewood as a key gathering center for Lake Tahoe’s West Shore and to maintain the heritage of a ski resort that can be enjoyed equally by local residents and visitors,” according to the master plan’s goal statement.

The Homewood Master Plan has been guided by three objectives based on community input: keep scale and character of Homewood consistent; enhance the lifestyle and property values in the west; and generate sufficient revenues to support the proposed environmental and fire safety improvements and ensure the continued viability of the ski operations.

“The following goals shaped the current master planning efforts and will continue to guide HMR as it strives to become a model for responsible land use and community planning,” according to a TRPA staff report on Homewood.

Goals include:

Restore Homewood as the community center of the West Shore.

Preserve the character of Homewood by developing new facilities that reflect the existing architectural quality and scale of the community.

Preserve HMR reputation as a small, no-crowds-on-the-slopes, family-friendly enclave that can be enjoyed equally by residents and visitors.

“Homewood Mountain Resort is an important winter recreation amenity to the residents, second homeowners, and visitors of the West Shore of Lake Tahoe,” according to a TRPA staff report. “It has been considered the locals’ ski hill for several decades.”

The TRPA’s policy statement states “the policy of the TRPA Governing Board in development of the regional plan to establish and ensure a fair share of the total region capacity for outdoor recreation is available to the general public.”

Public access

Nielsen said there will be public access at Homewood.

“We’ll see some language today from the applicants that indicate they are proposing to allow long-term public access,” Nielsen said. “We’re talking about ways to ensure that long-term public access remains in the long-term, after, if this project is approved, five, 10, 15, 20 years down the road. And this issue is one of the largest hurdles, it is the largest hurdle left to clear the review of the application. And so, the challenge before us is to identify enforceable specifics that will ensure the general public has long-term access to the ski hill.”

Preserving public access is central to ensuring future operations are consistent with the EIR and to ensure consistency with the CEPP.

“The Community Enhancement Program wasn’t just about commodities and environmental improvements,” Nielsen said. “It was about building a community asset where people could go and enjoy and walk around and have a sense of place.”

Also, it’s to ensure long-term consistency with the vision and the goals of the master plan.

“We understand the master plan addresses public access to the land and we’re not asking for any changes to those requirements,” said Discovery Land Co. Partner Ed Divita. “Everyone will continue to have access to Homewood Mountain Resort on a first come, first served basis, with no exceptions.”

Divita emphasized the reason for the meeting.

“We are only here today to request revisions to the site plan to improve the skier experience and the look and feel of the development while maintaining all the key components and requirements of the project,” Divita said. “We want to move forward with the gondola and other ski infrastructure improvements for everyone’s benefit. And we want to bring the approved master plan to fruition finally with our proposed site plan improvements to improve the project for everyone. And that’s it, that’s all.”

Divita said his team refers to the guiding principles every day and they include:

Updating aging infrastructure

Preserving Homewood’s basic personality

Restoring Homewood as a key gathering center

Maintaining the heritage of the ski resort that can be enjoyed equally by residents and visitors

Minimizing impacts on traffic

Preserving the character of Homewood by developing new facilities that reflect the existing architectural character

“Everything in our application conforms to these principles and they’re taken directly from the approved master plan,” Divita said.

The approved master plan also had a list of project components that are derived from the vision for updating aging infrastructure and creating a bed base that does not exist today, Divita explained. This application continues to include these elements.

The project’s major components are:

Installing an 8-passenger gondola to replace the Madden Chair

Replacing Ellis Chair

Improving snow-making capabilities

Improving mountain maintenance

Adding up to 225 residences

Adding a hotel with up to 75 rooms

Adding up to 13 on-site workforce housing units

Adding a new base mountain facility that includes food and beverage service, ski school, rental shop, lockers, restrooms, first aid, and mountain administration

Adding about 270 day-use parking spaces in a 3-level garage

Adding a new mid-mountain lodge and gondola terminal with a learn-to-ski lift, store, pool, and food and beverage

Employing alternative transportation methods

Homewood Mountain Resort wants to modify the site plan to improve the skier experience, respond to current conditions and requirements that have changed since 2011, and have the project fit better into the West Shore neighborhood, Divita said.

“Some of you might have been out on the tour and saw that in the original approvals. The gondola base terminal was located actually up on the hill,” Divita said regarding the repositioning of the gondola. “And we’re looking to bring that down into the base to make it more practical, more functional, and safer.”

That way skiers don’t have to hike up the hill to get on the gondola.

The other specifics include realigning the gondola slightly because of the relocation, adding a gondola cart barn at the top of the mountain to store the carts during storms so they’re out of the weather and they don’t ice over, don’t get loaded with snow.

“Then when the storm clears, you can get the gondolas out, get them back on the cable, and get the mountain back into operation,” Divita said. “This will improve the skier experience. And it’ll be safer.”

It will reduce the masking to open view corridors at the project, including cutting density, refining building layouts, and refining the building architecture.

“And what’s not revised … a much bigger category,” Divita said. “Number one, access to recreation for the general public. That’s not revised, it’s exactly the same. And number two, everything else. All other representations in the existing approvals, everything in the approvals is not revised other than what we’re explicitly pointing out to you in our application.”

The Homewood Mountain Resort team had more than 30 community meetings and site tours over the past 18 months.

“I want to emphasize that this application represents a Homewood project that continues to provide community access in full conformance with what was desired and approved with the master plan in 2011,” Divita said.

Then Divita read it directly from the master plan and said, “Homewood is always to be enjoyed equally by residents and visitors alike.”

“So, we’re not going to expose our business or our companies or this project to a liability by favoring any particular group or group of people over another group or groups of people,” Divita said of Homewood Village Resorts, LLC’s owners, Discovery Land Co., Mohari Hospitality, and JMA Ventures. “Anyone will be able to ski at Homewood on an equal footing to anyone else, as always.”

Divita added the Homewood Mountain Resort team has “a total conformance mentality.”

The Homewood team is excited to deliver the approved master plan with the proposed site plan improvements to the community, Divita said.

It has strict monitoring and enforcement provisions to reassure the public that they will have access.

It reads:

“Homewood Mountain Resort’s snow skiing products and packages, such as ski season passes and day tickets, will be available for purchase by any member of the general public, that’s anyone, on a first-come, first-served basis. On peak days, day lift tickets may not be available for sale. Anyone with a valid ski pass or ticket for any given day can access the mountain to ski during operating hours.

“During the ski season, all skiing recreational areas on the mountain, including lifts, will be accessible by anyone with a valid ski pass or ticket during operating hours. Access to the restrooms, lockers, recreation, retail, hiking trails, and parking facilities for the general public will be available to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis during operating hours. Some of which, not including the hiking trail access, may require a fee. Parking reservations may be required in peak periods.”

Regarding monitoring and enforcement, Homewood Mountain Resort will submit an annual report to the TRPA demonstrating compliance with these requirements. Violation of the permit conditions may result in monetary penalties or other enforcement actions as determined by the TRPA.

“So, as I said earlier, we’re only seeking to revise the site plan for the approved master plan and nothing else,” Divita said. “That’s the application that’s before you. We know we can improve the skier experience with our proposed revisions.”

Divita’s teammate, Ryan Porter with the JMA Ventures’ development, then took over.

“To reiterate, this is an approved project, and we’re excited to share with you the latest revision to this master plan here today,” Porter said. “… On the left here is a snapshot of the approved 2011 master plan, north base layout (referencing the screens in the room). And on the right is a proposed revised master plan layout. Our team has worked diligently to both maintain the key elements and layout within the approved master plan, while also breaking up the scale, mass, and positioning of buildings.”

Porter said the revised master plan maintains key elements from the approved 2011 master plan, including creating a bed base across the north area with 71 residences and a 73-unit boutique hotel. It does this while providing additional skier services, such as food and beverage offerings, ticketing, commercial retail shops, restrooms, lockers, ski rental spaces, and a day skier parking facility with 272 stalls.

The revision repositions the structures to the south base, which is a residential enclave, while reducing residential units from the approved 95 down to 51.

The south base is separated by a pedestrian bridge spanning across the creek, and a key portion of the south base development will be to restore and improve the Stream Environment Zone (SEZ).

Homewood was approved as a Community Enhancement Program Project, and it is exceeding those standards, Porter said. The master plan revision proposes no changes to meeting CEPP requirements.

“Specifically, we’re pursuing leading green initiatives,” Porter said. “We’re reducing the total development coverage beyond our obligations of 13% and improving forest health through the forest fuels reduction work, which has just now begun. And lastly, we’re required to restore 500,000 square feet on the mountain. And to date, we’ve restored over 600,000. So not only have we met our obligation, we’ve exceeded it before we’ve really broken ground.”

Additionally, alternative transportation programs identified within the approved 2011 master plan are still key components and strategies within the current master plan revision. This includes a shuttle drop-off/pick-up location, and a public bus stop in front of the North Face Day Skier parking lot for employees and visitors.

The plan revisions and reduced density have resulted in a reduction in traffic trip generation. The Homewood team will continue to monitor traffic patterns, report findings, and actions annually as required by TRPA, Porter said.

From a timeline perspective, work has begun on lot three. Once the master plan revision is approved, there will be a shift to the North Face Community Gathering Center lots. After work is completed there, the focus will shift to the South Face residential area.

Porter said perhaps more importantly than the structures are the key improvements to the mountain ski experience. Those items will be done concurrently with the built product, including fuels reduction program, mountain snowmaking improvements, SEZ restoration efforts, and the removal of the old Tahoe inn. Homewood Mountain Resort will make additional improvements to the mountain as development progresses.

“Overall, we’re extremely excited about the progress our team has made with the master plan progression and improvements made to the building layouts, massing, scale, and character,” Porter said. “We are confident that the revisions made to pull the gondola down to the village core is an overall improvement. And we continue to maintain a conformance approach to this master plan.”

New issue to TRPA

Public access on private land is a new issue for the TRPA to tackle, Nielsen explained.

“Here, except for about 200 acres, it’s private land,” Nielsen said of the 200 acres under special use permit from the forest service. “And so that’s why this is sort of a new conversation for us … And so, we’re looking for the committee’s response to some of our initial ideas and things we haven’t thought about related to public access.”

What is the right way to ensure this public access continues as had been assumed in these existing approvals, TRPA counsel Graham St. Michel asked about 100 meeting attendees in the packed room.

“When we start looking at what does providing public access mean, these are the types of questions, you know, we have to grapple with,” St. Michel said.

Some of these questions include, what does open to the public mean and does there need to be a minimum amount of access offered to the public?

Committee members weigh in

Committee member Shelly Aldean asked about historic public-use numbers.

“An average usage … 1,500, 1,700 on a good day, obviously,” answered Nielsen. “The busiest day that I’ve seen from this community at Homewood is in excess of 3,500 people. But 3,500 people on a busy day is a very crowded resource.”

Aldean said it appears locals are concerned about being priced out of the market.

“So, I would think it would be equitable, you know, people who make an investment by buying one of these private residential units could probably be given some sort of accommodation with respect to the price of the lift tickets,” Aldean said. “I think the community needs to be afforded some sort of local resident discount. And then people who come to the basin from elsewhere would probably pay, or should pay the highest price.”

Aldean suggested that the owners include a disclosure to the residential unit buyers about public access commitments.

“So there isn’t an issue going forward, a misconception that this is going to be up at some point,” Aldean said. “You know, when all the units are sold, when all the improvements are made, when money from the public to help subsidize the development and retire the debt. When all of that has taken place, that somehow the bar’s going to be closed. And that’s another concern to take over to the general public.”

Aldean said if she was a home buyer at Homewood, she would want that disclosed in the purchase documents.

“So that was just a recommendation, not only to provide the people at Homewood with some assurance, but also protect the developer from misunderstandings,” Aldean said.

Aldean also mentioned a compliance report to determine that they’re maintaining public access.

“I think some of the concerns I’ve heard about meeting with people in the public and members, other members, is how do we determine reasonable pricing?” asked Committee member Cindy Gustafson. “Because the fear is that pricing will be what drives the public away and that will be the gate that keeps the public from accessing them. There’s a real concern and fear and distrust about that.”

Gustafson also weighed in on monitoring and penalties.

“What kind of penalties do we have?” Gustafson asked. “And what do we have currently on books, which I think is $5,000 a day? And do we have any opportunities to change or amend those? And how do we enforce that? Because I want to put assurance back in the public that these are meaningful penalties. Whatever we arrive at language, and that they can be levied. And how far can we go?”

St. Michel thinks it’s $5,000 per day.

“We might have some leeway in the way we draft language to sort of specify what a daily violation could be,” St. Michel said. “So that’s one way to sort of make those penalties more meaningful. We’re in the posture of having to bring a complaint, so there’s also injunctive relief. We could seek an injunction, something like that.”

Gustafson asked if the $5,000 is cumulative and if it can be charged daily.

“So, if a whole ski season goes and there’s no public access, that could be for every day of the ski season?” Gustafson asked.

St. Michel responded that’s something the TRPA should investigate and confirm.

“And I want to find meaningful ways in which we prevent that from ever happening,” Gustafson said. “From this particular applicant or any future owner or operator of the mountain, because that’s also our fear, right? As we watch changing dynamics in and around the basin, ownerships change, people change, the people we believe or don’t believe change. So, making sure we have that.”

Nielsen followed up with specifics.

“The key to a violation is how do you know it when you see it, right?” Nielsen asked. “How do you define what the violation is? How do you measure it? How do you disclose it? And how do you monitor it over time?”

Nielsen said if the TRPA were to be in a position of recommending a monetary penalty, it would want to be clear with the board on the definition of why it’s making that recommendation.

“What line has been crossed?” Nielsen asked. “And so that’s really what we’re struggling with, is how we define what that violation is and looks like clearly and understandably.”

Gustafson said there needs to be an independent monitoring mechanism that is more frequent than a once-a-year audited report.

The Community Enhancement Plan talked about equality of access, Gustafson said.

“So, I think that’s a good starting point for numbers,” Gustafson said. “Equal, right, equal to me is equal. And so now, pricing is not equal, but access is equal in that mind.”

Gustafson touched on how pricing is determined.

“I know that is something that is very challenging for government to determine what the private sector does,” Gustafson said. “And I know there might be different thoughts on that here at the table, but I think there’s a reasonability based around the number of ski areas. We’re blessed to have the largest number of downhill ski areas, I think, in North America, in and around this basin. And so, we have a lot of data points to come up with what is reasonable in some level of pricing.”

Gustafson also said other ski resorts have private amenities for members.

“So that is a model I’m familiar with at ski areas, and I don’t think public access means to all the private investment that goes on the mountain, but there has to be a reasonable amount of that,” Gustafson said. “And again, I go back to reasonable. How do we define it? How do we show it so that we’re recognizing the private investment could have private clubs and private access points? Because let’s face it, to make the kind of investment needed, they need to encourage people to purchase some of these units at very high prices.”

Gustafson said what she’s used to is ski places that don’t include all those amenities.

There are skier services spaces throughout the mountain, Nielsen said.

“Those spaces, those skier services, where you go to warm up, get a hot dog, take your kids to thaw out, they’re split up into two areas right now,” Nielsen said. “One is for homeowners’ associations access. One is for the general public, you, me, everybody in this room. So, they’re proposing that today, and that division is about two-thirds to one-third split.”

Gustafson clarified her comments.

“I was looking at more lift capacity being at an equal level, not necessarily at all the amenities,” Gustafson said. “Because obviously I don’t have the funds that maybe could buy memberships and other types of passes at other mountains.”

Committee member Alex Leumer said she agreed with most of the previous comments.

“I also do appreciate capitalism and needing to make profit and justify investments, so there’s that balance as well,” Leumer said.

Committee member Ben Kieckhefer said he’s receiving correspondence from Keep Homewood Public supporters asking for a hard reset and to start the process over.

“I don’t think that’s feasible, because they could just go build what they want, what they’re entitled for, and now,” Kieckhefer said. “It would be a less accessible gondola, and maybe not as good sight lines.”

Vice Chair James Settelmeyer asked about the special use permit.

“My understanding is it allows for the operation of a lift on that mountain,” Nielsen said. “And then the second permit they have is for some backcountry operations where snow cats take people in the backcountry. But I will get those permits.”

Aldean wanted to know the conditions of the forest service permit.

“Only that public lands are generally accessible to anyone,” Aldean said. “But you have to be able to get to those public lands in order to use them. And I presume that there is no access easement in favor of the public to access this particular acreage.”

Aldean suggested a standing committee consisting of a Home Owners Association representative, a developer or operator, and a member of the Homewood community.

They “would meet on a regular basis to review operations, to air any concerns, to open a window of communication between Homewood and the public so that concerns and problems can be aired and maybe addressed in a more cooperative manner,” Aldean said.

Settelmeyer asked TRPA staff to find out what other resorts parameters are.

Before public comment, Settelmeyer carved out time for KHP.

“We want continued public recreational access to Homewood Mountain while unlocking the redevelopment promised in the 2011 master plan,” said Keep Homewood Public spokesperson Kathy Astromoff. “Up until this point, in the spirit of reasonable compromise with the developers, we have said that members could join us on this public hill, provided non-members get the same privileges as members and guaranteed capacity on the hill. We still hold that hope for that outcome.”

Astromoff said the public access definition has multiple loopholes.

“So, we’re here today with a new ask, a hard reset,” Astromoff said. “TRPA must use your existing land use planning authority to reject this application outright. Please send the developers back to square one.”