TRPA executive director Regan to host community Coffee Talks
STATELINE, Nev. — Starting this summer, Julie Regan, executive director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, will be hosting a series of morning coffee sessions around Lake Tahoe. These hour-long sessions aim to foster meaningful discussions on critical issues affecting Tahoe’s diverse communities.
Responding to the community’s growing desire for enhanced communication about TRPA’s programs and upcoming projects, the agency said Regan is excited to connect with residents in an informal and engaging setting.
“I recognize the importance of hearing directly from our community members. Sitting down over a cup of coffee or tea provides an ideal platform for sharing concerns, ideas, and aspirations,” Regan said.
The inaugural Coffee Talk with Regan will take place from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at the TRPA office located at 128 Market Street in Stateline.
A North Shore Coffee Talk session will be held from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Tahoe City Public Utility District, located at 221 Fairway Drive in Tahoe City.
To reserve your spot for either session, email trpa@trpa.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.