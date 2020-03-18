TRPA going virtual to host meetings, help customers

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency announced Monday evening that it will move operations online where it will host meetings and help customers while working from home to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

TRPA said it is going virtual to “the greatest extent possible to protect its customers, staff, and the community.”

The agency has asked staff to work from home but to continue to be available for customers. TRPA said it is maintaining its core services and operations.

It will host as many meetings and interactions through phone, video conference or email.

The agency will also use a pick up/drop off system for paper files and plans at the front entrance of its building.

“There is no question that this is an extraordinary time and we all need to do our part to curtail the spread of the virus,” said TRPA Executive Director Joanne Marchetta. “We, like all of you, are working out ways to keep moving forward while prioritizing public safety. Limiting in-person contacts is the most basic step we can take and our virtual services can be used creatively to achieve that.”

Services available online include applications and parcel information.

TRPA plans to hold a virtual board meeting on March 25. The agency said more details on how the public may participate in the board meeting will be announced.

The agency recognizes the importance of staying open for business to support the community so as not to compound the economic hardship of COVID-19. TRPA will maintain up-to-date information on its website http://www.trpa.org

To request a meeting, call 775-588-4547 or email Alex Eidam aeidam@trpa.org.