TRPA Governing Board to discuss Waldorf Astoria project

A rendering of the main resort pool for the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe.

Provided/EKN Development

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board will meet no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, to discuss the Waldorf Astoria project, formally known as the Tahoe Biltmore.

TRPA staff are recommending that the Governing Board approve the required findings that show no significant effect and approve the proposed revisions of the project, which would be a major step forward moving into construction season.

Currently being discussed by the agency is a plan revision to what was previously the Boulder Bay Project, which already has an approved permit as a part of the TRPA Community Enhancement Project Program that was granted in April 2011.

There are a number of revisions that have been made to the project by EKN Development Group, including reducing the number of hotel units from 275 to 134 and decreasing the number of residential units from 59 to 44, which would result in a 47% reduction in density.

Other revisions include employee housing consisting of 38 deed restricted affordable housing bedrooms in 14 “on site” affordable employee housing units, along with 10 “infill” affordable housing units located within 10 miles of the project.

Overall, TRPA staff found that due to the mitigation measures added to the project, there will be no significant effect on the environment fro the project. Additionally, it was found that the project is consistent with and would not adversely affect implementation of the Regional Plan.

The meeting will be streamed virtually. To view the meeting along with the entire agenda packet, visit http://www.trpa.gov/governing-board-documents-april-26-27-2023 .