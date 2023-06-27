TRPA governing board to host public hearings regarding East Shore Trail Shuttle, amendment to Tahoe Area Plan

People wait for the East Shore Shuttle on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The line is usually packed throughout the day waiting for the shuttle, especially during the weekends.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency governing board will finally meet to hold two public hearings regarding the highly controversial East Shore Trail Shuttle permit along with the amendment to the Tahoe Area Plan in Special Area 1.

The meeting will begin no earlier than 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, and will take place at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency located at 128 Market Street at Stateline. The meeting will also be live-streamed virtually.

The first public hearing that will take place will for the Tahoe Transportation District, who could see the approval of a six month extension on the special use permit needed to use the old elementary school on Southwood Blvd. for the East Shore Trail Shuttle.

The use of the site for the shuttle has raised controversy in the community, as many people who live in the area have complained of traffic congestion, illegal parking, and excess litter.

The public hearing will serve as a way for the TTD to present how they will address the community’s concern throughout the summer while the shuttle is in use, and will also serve as the community’s final chance to voice their opinions before the shuttle opens again.

The second public hearing will address the amendments to Washoe County’s Tahoe Area Plan to allow single family condominium uses in Special Area 1 of Incline Village’s commercial regulatory zone.

The controversial amendment has already been approved by Washoe County, and comes to the governing board in order for the Nine47 Tahoe luxury condominium project to move forward.

Staff are recommending the approval of the proposed amendment with additional mitigation measures addressing the concerns of the Advisory Planning Commission and the Regional Plan Implementation Committee.

The proposed mitigations include taking measures that define and set minimum standards for mixed-use development in Special Area 1, including a minimum proportion of deed-restricted housing.

The need for the amendment arose when the developer of the Nine 47 Tahoe project decided to convert the project from multi-family rental units to owner-occupied condominiums.

Single-family condominiums were not permitted in Special Area 1, which recommended the land in the area be used for mixed-use or workforce housing.

Many members of the community are questioning the need for another luxury condominium site when there is a larger need for workforce and affordable housing.

Additionally, many worry about the precedent that will be set if the area that was originally recommended to be used for commercial and multi-family use will now include single-family condominiums.

The Nine47 development is looking to create new housing with multi-purpose in a high density town center, which developers believe will help increase use of businesses in the area.

To learn more and view the meeting visit https://www.trpa.gov/meeting-materials .