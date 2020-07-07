TRPA looks for feedback on Tahoe Keys aquatic weeds test project

A Tahoe Keys Property Association boat crew pulls invasive weeds from the canals in 2016.

TRPA Governing Board Meeting July 22, 2020 TBA Project Overview, Q&A August 11, 2020 10am-12pm TRPA Advisory Planning Commission Meeting August 12, 2020 TBA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board are seeking community input on the Tahoe Keys aquatic weeds test project environmental review.

The test project, proposed by the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association, will analyze a combination of treatment methods to control aquatic weeds in the Tahoe Keys.

In the summer, the aquatic weed infestation covers over 90% of the over 170 acres the Tahoe Keys lagoons encompasses.

It has not only compromised water quality by contributing to sediment loading and harmful algal blooms but it impedes boating, and is hazardous to swimmers.

Also, due to the size of the infestation and the number of boats leaving the area, the Tahoe Keys are a likely source for new infestations around the lake.

“We’ve been investing private homeowner funds every year to remove invasive plants and contain their spread into Lake Tahoe, but the weeds just keep growing,” said Andy Kopania, chairperson of the TKPOA Water Quality Committee in a press release. “We have been pursuing a range of creative solutions for several years and are really happy to have TRPA and Lahontan working with us to address this challenge.”

The proposed project includes a combination of testing of aquatic herbicides, bottom barriers, diver-assisted suction, and ultraviolet light and laminar flow aeration.

“TRPA and Lahontan are committed to providing meaningful opportunities for interested citizens and organizations to provide input on the proposed test for managing aquatic weeds in the Tahoe Keys lagoons,” said TRPA Executive Director Joanne Marchetta. “We want to ensure that the public process remains inclusive and robust to best serve our communities.”

There will be three public meetings, conducted as interactive online webinars that provide an overview of the proposed project, alternatives and analysis of potential environmental impacts.

To read the notice and comment on the draft environmental document, visit http://www.tahoekeysweeds.org. Comments must be submitted or posted before midnight on Sept. 3.