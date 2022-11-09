TRPA members host Bread & Broth meal

TRPA members (from left) Dan Segan, Bridget Cornell, Victoria Ortiz and Rebecca Cremeen.

Provided

Dressing up for Halloween is always fun for both kids and adults alike. With Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal falling on Halloween this year, wearing costumes was a fun treat for the team members from Tahoe Regional Planning Agency who came to host and volunteer at the Oct. 31 evening dinner.

Dressed as a dinosaur, skeleton, cowgirl, and mouse respectively, Dan Segan, Bridget Cornell, Victoria Ortiz, and Rebecca Cremeen brought both a hot meal and a smile to the faces of the evening’s dinner guests.

“What a privilege it is to join Bread & Broth for today’s dinner!” shared Victoria. “The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency team loved serving our community, especially in costume on Halloween.”

It was a pleasure to have team members from the organization whose vision is for a lake environment that is sustainable, healthy and safe for the community and future generations. By sponsoring an Adopt A Day, the TRPA team members extended their concern for our lake and community to individuals in our community who are in need of a hot, nutritious meal especially during this period of inflated costs for food and basic needs.

Thank you to the TRPA team members who represented their co-workers and for their generous sharing of their time, energy, and funds to sponsor Bread & Broth’s meal for the evening. Kudos to all you do for our environment and our community.

Submitted by Bread & Broth