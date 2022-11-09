TRPA members host Bread & Broth meal
Dressing up for Halloween is always fun for both kids and adults alike. With Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal falling on Halloween this year, wearing costumes was a fun treat for the team members from Tahoe Regional Planning Agency who came to host and volunteer at the Oct. 31 evening dinner.
Dressed as a dinosaur, skeleton, cowgirl, and mouse respectively, Dan Segan, Bridget Cornell, Victoria Ortiz, and Rebecca Cremeen brought both a hot meal and a smile to the faces of the evening’s dinner guests.
“What a privilege it is to join Bread & Broth for today’s dinner!” shared Victoria. “The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency team loved serving our community, especially in costume on Halloween.”
It was a pleasure to have team members from the organization whose vision is for a lake environment that is sustainable, healthy and safe for the community and future generations. By sponsoring an Adopt A Day, the TRPA team members extended their concern for our lake and community to individuals in our community who are in need of a hot, nutritious meal especially during this period of inflated costs for food and basic needs.
Thank you to the TRPA team members who represented their co-workers and for their generous sharing of their time, energy, and funds to sponsor Bread & Broth’s meal for the evening. Kudos to all you do for our environment and our community.
Submitted by Bread & Broth
