TRPA releases Connections 2050

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) has released Connections 2050, the draft update to the Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy. The plan outlines a vision for a comprehensive transportation system that will preserve Tahoe’s environment, reduce congestion, and improve safety over the next 25 years, the agency said today.

With renowned outdoor recreation opportunities, abundant public lands, and growing populations in neighboring regions, Lake Tahoe’s transportation system will continue to see metropolitan-level travel demands on peak days, according to plan documents. Connections 2050 provides a blueprint for creating a more efficient and interconnected transportation system that will enhance access to public transit, trails, transportation technology, and connections to town centers.

“Lake Tahoe faces unique challenges in updating the transportation network to protect the environment and safely connect people and communities without solely relying on private car travel,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “The region has come together with a shared vision to accelerate transportation improvements and propel the Lake Tahoe Region toward a safer, more sustainable future.”

Connections 2050 includes improvements that will address significant barriers faced by Tahoe’s diverse travelers and improve safety and access for all roadway users, according to TRPA. Regional partners recognize the critical need to address funding shortfalls to complete projects in the plan and are meeting new funding milestones for transit and operations and maintenance to make the 2050 vision a reality.

In addition to collaboration with local governments and transportation partners, TRPA engaged with more than 10,000 people over the last four years to develop the plan update.

Connections 2050: Regional Transportation Plan and Sustainable Communities Strategy can be viewed at trpa.gov/rtp2050 and public comments will be accepted through May 23. The agency has also scheduled public meetings listed below.

Wednesday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

955 Fairway Boulevard, Incline Village, Nevada.

Online Participation Available

Wednesday, May 7th at 3:00 p.m.

Tahoe Transportation Commission

128 Market Street, Stateline, Nevada

Online Participation Available

Wednesday, May 14th at 9:30 a.m.

TRPA Advisory Planning Commission

128 Market Street, Stateline, Nevada

Online Participation Available