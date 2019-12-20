TRPA releases Tahoe in Depth winter 2019 edition

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency published the winter 2019 edition of Tahoe In Depth.

The publication covers topics that inform residents, visitors and policymakers about protecting, enjoying and exploring the Lake Tahoe Basin.

This edition will feature the cover story, “TRPA Turns 50,” celebrating when President Richard Nixon signed the TRPA compact in December of 1969.

There are also stories about snowflakes, falcons and myths of Tahoe’s depths.

This biannual newspaper is in its seventh year of publication. This edition has significant contributions from local, state, federal, nonprofit and community partners.

The newspaper is mailed to every homeowner in the Tahoe Basin and can also be found at several distribution points around the lake or online at http://www.trpa.org/about-trpa/press-room/tahoe-in-depth/.