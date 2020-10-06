TRPA seeking applicants for board openings

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is seeking applicants to serve as a member-at-large on the governing boards of both the Nevada TRPA and the bistate TRPA.

The position will help guide management decisions related to environmental preservation, land-use planning and gaming issues within the Lake Tahoe basin.

The board member would serve a one-year term starting Jan. 1 with the opportunity for reappointment by the NTRPA Governing Board.

To be eligible, applicants must be a Nevada resident, be able to attend all meetings and have knowledge with issues in the Tahoe Basin.

To apply, applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to the NTRPA by 5 p.m. Oct. 29.

Applications can be submitted by mail to 901 S. Stewart St., Suite. 5003, Carson City, NV 89701; or via email: scarey@lands.nv.gov.

Qualified applicants will be considered at the next NTRPA board meeting planned for December.

For more information, visit lands.nv.gov/land-use-planning/nevada-tahoe- regional-planning-agency or contact NRTPA at 775-684-2723 or scarey@lands.nv.gov.