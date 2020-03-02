TRPA to conduct biannual travel survey this week that will guide transportation planning

A TRPA travel survey will begin Tuesday and last for seven days.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Regional Planning Agency will conduct its biannual travel survey this week that will help guide transportation planning at Lake Tahoe.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 3, Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc will conduct survey interviews with visitors and residents at dozens of recreational and commercial locations throughout the basin and data will be gathered through March 10.

Results from the survey are used to track the success of transportation projects, and to help plan future multimodal travel options around Lake Tahoe.

Data for the survey is gathered on smart tablets and is intended to gain insights on travel patterns to and from commercial and recreation areas. It will also be used to collect visitor-specific data and demographic information. The data is used solely for transportation planning.

This research study is part of TRPA’s ongoing transportation monitoring program. The agency appreciates the participation of local employers and individuals around the lake.

The results of the study will be made available to the public.

For more information about the study, contact Reid Haefer, from TRPA, at rhaefer@trpa.org.