TRPA to start updating regional transportation plan

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is starting work on updating the regional transportation plan.

The Regional Transportation Plan, which is updated every four years, will outline the transportation system for Lake Tahoe through the year 2045.

The plan focuses on transit, trails, technology, and communities to support the environment, economy, quality of life and visitor experience.

“A modern transportation system will allow people to interact in an environmentally sensitive manner with Lake Tahoe and the multitude of recreational opportunities that exist across the Region,” said Joanne Marchetta, TRPA executive director in a press release. “Improving our transportation system not only enhances people’s recreation experience, it also contributes to our goal of preserving Lake Tahoe’s environment and famed clarity by reducing the reliance on private automobiles.”

Over the next year, TRPA will soliciting input from the community on the projects and programs they want to see implemented.

More information on the plan or to provide input, visit http://www.trpa.org/rtp.