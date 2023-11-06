TRPA’s Julie Regan to join Senator Jacky Rosen in Tourism Subcommittee Hearing on Sustainable Tourism

WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), chair of the Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion, will lead a hearing to examine how to build a sustainable travel and tourism sector that also protects natural resources and ensures responsible development.

The hearing, which will be streamed online, will focus on how to balance the needs of businesses, visitors, and local communities to support sustainable tourism. Witnesses for the hearing include Executive Director of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Julie Regan; Global ESG and Head of Sustainability at Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Jean Garris Hand; and Director of WNC: Made By Mountains Partnership, Amy Allison.

Senator Rosen has been a champion for Nevada’s travel and tourism economy. Earlier this year, she hosted a field hearing in Las Vegas that examined ways to attract large sporting and entertainment events to the U.S., with a focus on Las Vegas’ experience, and the impacts that sporting and live entertainment events have on the local economy. Last year, Senator Rosen passed the bipartisan Omnibus Travel and Tourism Act to boost the travel and tourism industry.

The hearing will be livestreamed here .