Tahoe Rim Trail Association adopts Stephen Bannar Memorial Vista

Dr. Bannar enjoyed spending time on the Tahoe Rim Trail.

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Rim Trail Association has adopted the Stephen Bannar Memorial Vista.

Dr. Bannar was a beloved doctor in South Lake Tahoe who died in 2018.

He spent most of his free time hiking, backpacking, biking, skiing and snowboarding. He also served the community by treating patients who enjoy the Tahoe Rim Trail and promoted wilderness safety.

Through the TRTA Adopt-A-Vista Program, the Lower Van Sickle Connector Trail Vista will now be the Stephen Bannar Memorial Vista.

“Dr. Bannar’s passion for the outdoors is reflected in many of the strategic goals of the Tahoe Rim Trail,” said a TRTA spokesperson in a press release. “It was an incredibly fitting way to honor Dr. Bannar.”

There is a spur trail a half mile from the trailhead parking lot leading towards the waterfall in Van Sickle Bi-State Park.

Funds raised through the program will also help build and enhance the Tahoe Rim Trail.

To learn more, visit http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.