TRTA teaching winter navigation Saturday

Provided

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association will teach winter navigation this weekend without using a smartphone or global positioning device.

The lesson will teach one of the most basic and essential outdoor skills, navigation without relying on a battery.

Knowing how to use a map and compass will greatly reduce chances of getting lost, especially in the winter when the trail is covered in snow.

TRTA’s director of trail operations recently used his map and compass skills to help layout a new section of trail.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Participants will meet at the TRTA office in the same building as the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency located at 128 Market St.

The cost is $40 for TRTA members and $50 for non-members.

For more information, visit https://tahoerimtrail.org.