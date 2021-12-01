TRTA to present at Nevada State Parks grant application meeting

CARSON CITY, NV — The Tahoe Rim Trail Association will try to get a slice of federal funds for trail improvements and education during the Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee Meeting next week.

The Nevada Division of State Parks will host the meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 7-8 in an online format.

The meeting may be attended through Microsoft Teams, or through a phone conference line. Prior to the start of each morning session, the floor will be opened for public comment. Public comments will be limited to three minutes per person.

During the meeting, each applicant will be given 10 minutes to provide a formal presentation about their project to the RTP Advisory Committee, which will be followed by a 10-minute question and answer period directed by committee members.

Through this federally funded program, Nevada will receive approximately $1.2 million in RTP grant funds in 2022 for the purpose of providing outdoor recreational trail activities. RTP funds may be used for planning and construction of motorized and non-motorized trail projects and educational outreach programs.

Eligible entities include federal, state, local and tribal governments, special government districts, and private individuals and organizations.

Previous projects have included the Tahoe Transportation District’s Shoreline Access Trails, Red Rock Trail Restoration, Logandale Moto Restrooms and Northern Nevada Trail Education. Allocation of grant funds will be competitively determined by the state parks administrator based on recommendations from the RTP Advisory Committee.

For more information, email Program Manager Heather Giger at athgiger@parks.nv.gov .

To attend the meeting:

Conference line (open each day), 775-321-6111, Conference ID: 451 484 38#

Teams Meeting Link – Tuesday, Dec. 7 (https://bit.ly/3ryQQie )

Teams Meeting Link – Wednesday, Dec. 8 (https://bit.ly/32Dy9zB )