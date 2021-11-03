Truckee extends short-term rental moratorium into June

New short-term rental certificates won’t be issued in Truckee until at least June 15 following a unanimous decision by the Town Council.

The council last month adopted an urgency ordinance, enacting a 45-day moratorium. A Tuesday vote extended that moratorium on the issuance of new transient occupancy registration certificates for short-term rentals until next year.

The extension is in response to a significant and increasing shortage of housing that is affordable to the local workforce, while providing the town time to study potential updates to its short-term rental program. The town recently began work with an advisory committee to better understand the different types of short-term rental properties in the area, and is also looking at a dozen other communities and their handling of short-term rental policy.

Currently, Truckee has nearly 1,200 short-term rental permits with about 100 more still to be processed, according to town staff. Prior to the moratorium, the town was receiving an average of 10 applications per week.

Several people made public comment against the moratorium during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, saying disallowing the ability to short-term rent violates rights of property owners and reduces property values.





“The council and the town has passed policy before they’ve done a study,” said local Realtor Alison Elder. “There’s a very common theme here that the town and the council has missed, and that is there’s a difference between housing our locals and reducing the STRs that we have here.”

‘GOING TOO FAR’

Matt Hanson, owner of Tahoe Truckee Homes, argued that limiting short-term rentals won’t accomplish the town’s goal to provide additional affordable housing in the area.

“The conversion of short-term rentals into long-term rentals, if that’s what you think you’re going to accomplish, I think you’re sadly mistaken,” said Hansen. “We are not a long-term rental investor community. The numbers just don’t work … I know Placer County is trying to do the same thing. It feels like you guys jumped on their coat tails. They don’t know where it’s going to go, and I don’t think you guys know where it’s going to go. Putting it out there six months or more is going too far.”

On Aug. 31, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved an extension of its urgency ordinance moratorium for new short-term rental permits to March 31.

Town staff indicated the June 15 date for Truckee’s moratorium provides enough time for studies to be completed, and for an update to the town’s short-term rental program to be brought to Town Council for approval. People can still renew existing permits through the town’s website at http://www.townoftruckee.com .

Additionally, Vice Mayor Courtney Henderson and Council member Dave Polivy will be at Coffee Talks at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The event will allow community members to chime in on their views of short-term rentals and will be held at Wild Cherries Coffee House, 11429 Donner Pass Road. At 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, Mayor Anna Klovstad and Council member Jan Zabriskie will be available to the community at the Lifthouse Coffee Co., 10015 Palisades Drive, No. A3.

“We’re trying to provide these opportunities for the community to come speak with us directly about this,” said Klovstad.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.