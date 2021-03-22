Truckee man dies while snowmobiling in backcountry
A Truckee area man died over the weekend after he fell “from a significant height” while snowmobiling, Nevada County authorities said.
Timothy Schrader, 43, died Saturday in the Frog Lake area — west of Castle Peak. Schrader and two friends were snowmobiling in the backcountry. Schrader wasn’t on a snowmobile when he fell, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.
“It was a fall from a significant height, and it was observed by another group of people,” Scales added.
Authorities tried CPR, though Schrader was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Sierra Avalanche Center officials said a group of three people were snowmobiling together and one of them stepped off the machine not realizing how close they were to an overhanging cornice on the ridge’s edge. The center also said the weather made visibility difficult.
They took a few steps toward the ridge and a large 40-foot section of the cornice gave way.
Schrader was swept down the slope over cliffs and through rocks and chutes.
The avalanche debris was about 15 feet deep in places, about 100 feet wide and dropped 900 feet.
Several agencies responded, including Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Cal Fire, Placer County Nordic Rescue, Tahoe Donner XC, and the U.S. Navy, stationed in Fallon, the release said.
A Navy helicopter airlifted Schrader to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
