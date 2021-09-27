Truckee man faces murder charge

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man accused of murder remained jailed Thursday without bond, reports state.

Bryan Scott Ewry, 30, faces a murder charge, as well as accusations he violated his probation, jail records state.

According to Truckee police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to reports of a stabbing at the Gateway shopping center parking lot. They found one person dead. An investigation led officers to identify Ewry as the other person involved in the incident. He was found nearby and arrested.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. The slaying appears to be an isolated incident. The victim and suspect knew each other. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Anyone with additional information should call police at 530-550-2331.

Bryan Scott Ewry, 30, of Truckee, faces a murder charge.

Provided

The Sierra Sun is a sister publication of the Tribune.