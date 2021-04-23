Truckee man falls from vehicle, dies

A Truckee man died last week after falling off the back of a moving car, authorities said.

Justin “Shuba” Ardagh, 25, died at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, after sustaining critical head injuries, police said.

Stephen Andrew Lally, 32, was arrested following the incident for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and for a hit-and-run charge, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. April 14. Truckee police have said they responded to reports of a vehicle collision near Bridge and Jibboom streets, finding Ardagh unconscious on the ground. He was immediately transported to an emergency facility for treatment, and was later moved to the medical center.

After initially stating that Lally had struck Ardagh with his red Subaru sedan, police later said that Ardagh had actually fallen from Lally’s vehicle while it was moving, according to Truckee police Sgt. Lisa Madden.

Lally was found by officers a short distance away from the scene of the incident and was arrested after police discovered that he was the driver of the vehicle. Officers also discovered evidence that Lally had been driving while intoxicated, Madden said.

Police are still interviewing witnesses about the incident, and have not yet released further details.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said that it could be several weeks before his office makes any announcement about filing formal charges against Lally, as prosecutors await a comprehensive police report on the incident.

Lally was booked into the Nevada County Jail following the incident and held on a $75,000 bond, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Records show that he made bail and was released April 16.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication of the Tribune.