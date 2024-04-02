Names of Truckee plane crash victims not yet released

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirms two individuals lost their lives following this past weekend’s plane crash on March 30, 2024 near Glenshire Drive in Truckee. While there have been reports circulating naming the potential victims of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office is unable to substantiate such claims at this time.

Due to the violent impact of the plane crash and subsequent fire of the plane, the identification of the occupants remains pending until forensic analysis can be completed, which will take several days, if not longer. The Sheriff’s Office is the coroner responsible for identifying the victims and conducting the death investigation. Names will be released as soon as they are conclusively confirmed.

The Truckee Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to a plane crash near Glenshire Drive and Olympic Blvd. on March 30, according to the Truckee Police Department Facebook page.

At 8:20 p.m. on March 30, the Truckee Police Department confirmed that there were two fatalities. The department did not know how many passengers were on the plane at the time of the crash.

As is typical for plane crashes, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

An NTSB investigator will travel to the accident site to begin the documentation of the airplane wreckage and crash site. The wreckage will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation.

According to a NTSB spokesman, “The NTSB has opened an investigation into the crash of a Compagnie Daher TBM 700 airplane on Saturday evening, March 30, in Truckee, California.

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov .