Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society hopes to warm hearts with Spring Tuesday campaign

Sunny will be one of the pets available for adoption on Spring Giving Tuesday.

Provided/HSTT

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s Spring Giving Tuesday campaign is set for May 16. HSTT’s goal on Giving Tuesday, and every other day of the year, is to make the world a better place for pets and people with the helping hands of the community.

“The lifesaving potential for this Spring Giving Tuesday is incredible – with the support of donors, adopters, volunteers and the animal-loving community, HSTT can continue providing transformative services for pets and people in our region,” said HSTT Community Engagement Director Erin Eillis. “With dreams of fairer weather in mind, we hope our 2023 Spring Giving Tuesday campaign will have people feeling all warm and sunny while supporting our lifesaving work.”

The aim is not only to raise funds and awareness for the shelter but also to find forever homes for the big bunch of springy, warm and cuddly Giving Tuesday puppies and pets who will be available for adoption that day. All these special pets will be available for adoption at the shelter located at 10961 Stevens Lane in Truckee, starting at 1 p.m. on May 16.

This Spring Giving Tuesday, a generous donor has offered an inspiring pledge to match up to $75,000 in donations. The campaign provides an opportunity for people to support HSTT’s important work and have their donations doubled. There’s an added bonus – participants that make a one time donation of $125 or more, or sign up to donate $20 or more per month, will also be entered for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

Another plus – it’s now easier than ever to donate stock, bonds and mutual funds with those donations matched dollar-for-dollar as well. You can donate stock to HSTT through the website. For more information, visit: https://hstt.org/ .