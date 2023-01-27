Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Beckett

This week's featured pet is Beckett.

Provided

Life gotcha down? Maybe it’s time you take a new lease on life, or in this case a new leash. If you’re someone looking for a fresh start and a revitalized spirit, don’t go it alone. Beckett is also looking for something and someone new. The past is the past and Beckett is ready to move on to new adventures with a new forever person or family.

Don’t let Beckett’s serious appearance deter you, he is one bouncy, goofball! His spirited personality will have you smiling in no time. Beckett is a happy-go-lucky, lively guy who loves meeting new people. Staff at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe have described Beckett as, athletic, goofy, outgoing, and people-oriented. His hobbies include learning new tricks, long walks, lots of toys, and good old fashion puppy snuggle sessions.

Beckett is two years old and just over 50 pounds. The perfect size if you are looking for a tried and true hiking partner. Beckett loves to play with toys of all shapes and sizes and does well with other dogs that share his fun-loving playstyle. He also really likes learning new skills.

If you are looking for an active companion who’s ready to put the past in the past, then Beckett may be what you have been missing! He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Beckett or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .