Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug

Doug is this week's featured pet.

Provided/HSTT

He’s big, he’s fluffy, he’s super silly, but the word that very best describes this handsome fella is, wonderful. Meet Doug, a three-year-old, 70-pound fluff ball. He loves to be with people, whether it’s just one person or a whole room full, he wants to be in the mix and part of the fun. He also gets along great with other dogs. Watching him bounce and play bow with fellow shelter pups is pretty darn cute.

Doug came to HSTT as a stray, but it didn’t take HSTT volunteers and staff long to realize how friendly and truly great Doug is. He seems to enjoy the cold temps and loves to adventure outside on walks or play in the HSTT outdoor play yards. He is friendly, people-oriented, and playful and would do great with kids. His only two hang-ups are that he doesn’t like to share his food with people or other dogs and he doesn’t seem to get along well with cats.

If you live a social life and love hiking and exploring, Doug might be the perfect companion. Doug is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If interested in meeting or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org.

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org .